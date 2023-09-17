Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

EGO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

