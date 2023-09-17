FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.46. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.