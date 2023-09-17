Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $415.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.30. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

