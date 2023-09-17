Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

