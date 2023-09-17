Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

