StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

