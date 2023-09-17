Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

