Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

