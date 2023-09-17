Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nifco Price Performance
Nifco stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Nifco has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
About Nifco
