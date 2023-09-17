Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Nifco Price Performance

Nifco stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Nifco has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

About Nifco

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Mexico, and Europe. The company offers driver assistance systems, exterior, interiors, power train, and engine/fuel/transmission products for automobile; and products for motorcycle. It also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and one-way clutches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

