Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,945 by Analysts at Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 1,945 ($24.34) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
