Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pandora A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.
