Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$230.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.36.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$199.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.17. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

