Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 4,600

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($55.06) to GBX 4,600 ($57.56) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,200 ($52.56) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,250 ($53.18) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
