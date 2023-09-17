Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) PT Raised to €28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Music Group to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Music Group to €25.20 ($27.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.83.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

