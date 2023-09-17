Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.88 and a 52 week high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7204301 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

