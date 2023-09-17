Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$2.67.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

