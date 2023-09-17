ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 23.1 %
AEY stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.