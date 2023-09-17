ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 23.1 %

AEY stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.