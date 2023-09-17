Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $285.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $278.84 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

