American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

