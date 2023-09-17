Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,306. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,126,480,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.