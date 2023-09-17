ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

