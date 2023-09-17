Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPR. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMPR opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 570,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 156.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 405,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

