BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.54 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

