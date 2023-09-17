Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.62. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $58.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

