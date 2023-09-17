Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,776 shares of company stock worth $184,856. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

