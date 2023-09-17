AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.68. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

