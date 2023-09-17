StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
