Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

AMPH stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,318 shares of company stock worth $5,509,514. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.