Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $18.30.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

