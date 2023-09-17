HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.