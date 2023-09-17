North West (TSE:NWC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of North West stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$40.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

