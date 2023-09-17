Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.65.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at C$20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.90. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3270142 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

