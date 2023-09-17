Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

AKRO opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,142,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 73,871 shares worth $3,703,386. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.