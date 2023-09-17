American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Neutral by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.