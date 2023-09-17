Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.41.

AAPL stock opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

