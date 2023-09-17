StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

