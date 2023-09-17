WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 49.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

