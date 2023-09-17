Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

