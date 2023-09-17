Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $446.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.59. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

