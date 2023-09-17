U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
