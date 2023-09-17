UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,391,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

