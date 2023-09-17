Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

