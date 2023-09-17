Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.