Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

