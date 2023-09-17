JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 4,600

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($55.06) to GBX 4,600 ($57.56) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.18) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($49.06) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.06) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,038.57 ($50.54).
Whitbread Stock Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity at Whitbread
In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($43.44) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($39,092.73). Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
