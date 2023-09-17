CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 585 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.
CAB Payments Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of CABP stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.19) on Wednesday. CAB Payments has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.22).
CAB Payments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.