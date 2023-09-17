CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 585 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

CAB Payments Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CABP stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.19) on Wednesday. CAB Payments has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.22).

Get CAB Payments alerts:

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.