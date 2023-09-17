Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 410,548 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £496,763.08 ($621,653.21). In related news, insider Alexandra Innes acquired 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,247.70). Also, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 410,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £496,763.08 ($621,653.21). Insiders bought a total of 430,494 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,542 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

