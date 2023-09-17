Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,170

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Relx (LON:RELFree Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,638 ($33.01).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,124 ($26.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,814 ($35.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,583 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,572.50.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.