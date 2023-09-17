Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,170

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,638 ($33.01).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Relx Stock Performance
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.