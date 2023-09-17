Fitell Co.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 18th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Fitell’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Fitell Price Performance

FTEL opened at $2.62 on Friday. Fitell has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, through its subsidiary GD Wellness Pty Ltd, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, such as home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, including rowing machines, exercise bikes, and treadmills under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

