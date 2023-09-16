Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in RTX were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

