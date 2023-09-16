RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

